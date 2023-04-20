Zardari welcomes CJP’s call for talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed the chief justice of Pakistan’s advice for political parties to engage in dialogue.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, he expressed his appreciation for the chief justice’s suggestion and called on political parties to sit together and end the ongoing crisis in the country.
He said political parties had initiated talks to solve the issues regarding elections, adding that when the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] coalition parties would come on one page for the general election, then the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would also be consulted.
The PPP co-chairman said if the CJP gives some time, then holding elections on one day would become possible through consultations.
