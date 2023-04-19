Petition filed in SC for Alvi’s removal

President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss President Arif Alvi from office, stating the president was no longer “eligible for the post” as he toed PTI’s line.

According to Geo News, the plea was filed by a civilian Chaudhry Muhammad Imtiaz.

The petitioner maintained that President Alvi was no longer eligible for the post, and the apex court should remove the incumbent from the post immediately.

In his petition, he alleged President Alvi for being biased as he toed PTI’s line.

The petition contended the President refused to approve the government’s legislation at the request of the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

It further added that he did not approve the Supreme Court Procedural Bill sent by parliament, and the president also refused to sign the NAB Amendment Bill and Islamabad Local Government Act.

The petition stated that the president’s refusal to fulfill his constitutional duties showed that he was not fit for the office of the president, so he should be dismissed.