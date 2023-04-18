Petition to remove President Alvi from office moved in top court

President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

A petition seeking the dismissal of President Arif Alvi from office on grounds that he was no longer “eligible for the post” was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The petitioner names the president as a party to the petition, which was filed by Chaudhry Muhammad Imtiaz — a civilian.

Maintaining that President Alvi is no longer eligible for the post, the petitioner contended that the apex court should remove the incumbent from the post immediately.

He added that the president is attached to a political party and is biased.

The petition contended the president’s refusal to approve the government's legislation at the request of the chairman of a political party, referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

It further added that he did not approve the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 sent by Parliament, and the President also refused to sign the NAB Amendment Bill and the Islamabad Local Government Act.

The petition states that the president's refusal to fulfil his constitutional duties shows that he is not fit for the office of the president, so he should be dismissed.

Last month, the apex court fixed petitions filed for disqualifying the president. A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, will take up the petition seeking the disqualification of Alvi under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The petitions were later dismissed.