Hearing on Alvi, PTI resignations on 15th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed petitions filed for disqualifying President Dr Arif Alvi and acceptance of resignations of PTI parliamentarians for hearing on March 15.
A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen, will take up the petition seeking disqualification of Alvi under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.
Similarly, on the same day, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha A Malik, will hear the petition on acceptance of resignations tendered by the PTI parliamentarians.
