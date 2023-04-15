Referendum sole way to resolve Palestine issue, says Iranian envoy

LAHORE:A ceremony was organised in Khana Farhang Iran regarding Al-Quds Day under the auspices of the Consulate of Iran Lahore here Friday. Senior PPP leader Barrister Amir Hassan, Foreign Affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi and noted religious figures spoke on the occasion.

Consul General of Iran in Lahore Mehran Movahed Far, while speaking on this occasion, said that the question of Palestine remained the most complicated international challenge and issue for over seven decades.

In addition to Palestinians’ deprivation of their most inalienable rights, Israeli unlawful and inhumane policies led to deterioration of the living conditions of the Palestinian people on a daily basis, he said. He added being in contravention of the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and International law specifically international human rights as well as international humanitarian law, those malign policies were intensified due to the unreceptive positions of the international community and its failure in taking serious measures to resolve the Palestine issue.

The Iranian Counsel General stated that the Zionist regime everyday remains engaged in grave, continuous, and systematic human rights violations, including children’s rights. ' Quds is the land of Palestinians and the Muslims’ first Qibla. No one can buy or occupy it' said he.

Struggling to achieve and realise their fundamental rights, particularly the right to self-determination and self-defence against occupation and unlawful expropriation of their territory, the Palestinian have resisted and made praiseworthy and valuable efforts in different aspects. Nevertheless, the problem remained unsolved since no comprehensive and practical plan or initiative corresponding with historical facts of Palestine had ever been proposed.

The issue of Palestine is no longer just the problem of the Palestinians, but it is the first issue of the Muslim world and International Quds Day has become a significant symbol of global resistance movement against occupation, terrorism, injustice and systematic violations of the Palestinian nation’s basic rights, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasised addressing the issue of Palestine, as the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world. Iran, in line with efforts to resolve the Palestinian crisis, has put forth a democratic and just plan of “holding a referendum in Palestine” said the Counsel General.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the sole possible solution is to hold a nationwide referendum with participation of all original Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.