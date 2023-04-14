Imran, Azam Khan, ex-NAB chief summoned in Tayyaba Gul case

ISLAMABAD: The inquiry committee investigating allegations of physical harassment and illegal confinement by Ms. Tayaba Gul has issued a second summons to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his former principal secretary Azam Khan, and former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, asking them to appear and record their statements on April 14, 2023.

If the accused fail to appear before the inquiry committee, non-bailable arrest warrants may be issued to compel them to appear, say sources.

Previously, the inquiry committee had summoned six individuals, including victim Tayyaba Gull and her spouse Farooq Nool to appear before the committee on April 11, 2023, to record their statements. However, Imran Khan, Azam Khan, and Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal failed to appear before the two-member high-level inquiry committee comprising Dr. Usman Anwar and Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspectors-General of Police (IGPs) of Punjab and Islamabad.

The inquiry was initiated by the two-member committee after some “key developments” emerged in the Tayyaba Gul harassment case, and sources claim that Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to the prime minister, has also been summoned to appear before the inquiry committee.

On June 14, 2022, Tayyaba Gul had written a letter to the Public Accounts Committee requesting a hearing and an inquiry against former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, and Shahzad Saleem, the NAB DG, Lahore.

The committee appears to have found new and compelling evidence, prompting them to include former prime minister Imran Khan, and his former principal secretary Azam Khan in the investigation. Even though Tayyaba Gul has made serious allegations of physical harassment and illegal confinement, she claims that she has been unable to seek justice from any forum, from lower to higher levels, as she recorded in her statement.

When contacted by this correspondent, the inquiry committee sources affirmed that the committee was committed to recording the statements of the accused mentioned by the victim and submitting the report within the given time. The sources said that the committee would use all sources and resources at its disposal to fulfil its responsibility of completing the given task and submitting the inquiry report before the court.