IHC summons complainant against Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the complainant magistrate in a case seeking to quash an FIR against former prime minister Imran Khan, about his controversial remarks about a specific officer.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imran Khan, challenging the FIR registered by Ramna Police Station.Petitioner’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry took the stance that Imran Khan had spoken in Lahore but the FIR was registered in Islamabad.He prayed the court to quash the FIR and also stop action on it until the judgment in the case.

The court served notices on respondents and also summoned the magistrate concerned to the next hearing in a personal capacity.The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for an indefinite period.