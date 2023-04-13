LHC dismisses PTI plea seeking stay on by-polls

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the by-elections in the National Assembly constituencies 118 and 108.

As the hearing commenced, Advocate Azhar Siddique on behalf of Tehreek Insaf leaders Ijaz Shah and others argued that the Peshawar High Court had issued an injunction on the election schedule on a similar request.

He implored the court to issue an injunction on the issued schedule on the said constituencies. “There are less than 120 days left for elections, if there are less than 120 days, by-elections cannot be held,” Azhar argued.