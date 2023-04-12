Zardari welcomes Tarakai in PPP’s fold

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari welcome Buland Khan Tarakai and his family from Swabi in the PPP.

Buland Khan Tarakai joined the PPP along with his family and colleagues after meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari here at Zardari House on Tuesday. Expressing confidence in the PPP leadership, Buland Khan Tarkai said the great services rendered to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by President Zardari are unforgettable, he gave them their identity. President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the new entrants in the party. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Rukhsana Bangash, Amir Fida Paracha, Muhammad Ali Bacha and Bilal Sherpao were present on the occasion. In the meanwhile, former prime minister and Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.