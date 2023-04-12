S Arabia-Iran thaw vital for regional peace, says FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday exchanged views on bilateral ties.

During a meeting, the foreign minister observed that the restoration of bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran was significant for regional peace, a press release said.

He reiterated that Pakistan accorded high priority to its bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership and expressed gratitude for always supporting Pakistan in a difficult situation.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were very important for peace in the region. Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini, who called on him here, the foreign minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields. During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to relationship between the two countries, said a press release issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.

Bilawal said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with Canada in all fields and stressed enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment. In a meeting, the foreign minister and Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon discussed bilateral ties between the two countries, said a press release.