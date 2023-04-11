Iranian envoy, minister discuss bilateral trade, cooperation

LAHORE: Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far met Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. In the meeting, bilateral trade cooperation and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, SM Tanveer said that the future of Pakistan depends on agriculture and cooperation with Iran in the agricultural sector can be increased. Pakistan can import cheap tractors and other agricultural equipment from Iran. We should take practical steps to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

The minister said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Iran should be increased from 2 billion dollars to 5 billion dollars. A delegation of meat and rice traders from Punjab will be sent to Iran. SM Tanveer said that the barriers to trade cooperation between the two countries have to be removed together. China, Saudi Arabia and Iran can start doing business in local currency, so why not Pakistan.

Iranian Consul General congratulated the minister on being elected president of the United Business Group and said that together we have to find a way to achieve the target of trading volume of $5 billion. Trade volume can be achieved by improving barter trade system. He said that he would welcome the participation of Pakistan, especially Punjab, in the economic exhibition to be held in Tehran from May 7 to 10.

The Iranian envoy said that he prayed for Pakistan's development, prosperity and peace. CEO PIBT Jalal Hassan gave a briefing regarding investment opportunities in Punjab and increasing bilateral trade cooperation.

Fair price shops, free ration initiatives lauded: The performance of all Labour Directorates was reviewed and evaluated. DG Labour welfare Punjab Arshad Manzoor Capt (r) stressed upon the divisional directors to ensure effective supervision in the field for better service delivery. DG Labour appreciated the successful implementation of Fair Price Shops and Free Ration initiatives as directed by the Secretary Labour & HR Department. The other agenda items included the early disposal of compensation cases, prosecution cases, activation of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) centres and OSH inspections.

The performance of Labour Directorates in respect of regular labour inspections was also reviewed and evaluated. DG Labour Welfare Punjab issued necessary directions to all Div Labour Directorates for improvement in performance and better service delivery in the field. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks.