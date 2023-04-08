Saudi Arabia to establish centre for quality workforce in Pakistan

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia will establish a professional centre in Pakistan for quality workforce.
It was announced by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki during his meeting with Jauhar Afzal, Project Manager of professional examination centre.
The purpose of professional examination centre is to create harmony at labour side, improve standard of labours working in Saudi Arabia, verify the skills of selected workforce and address the challenges faced by them.
On the occasion, the Saudi envoy directed Jauhar Afzal to supervise the professional project centre for ensuring that the workforce from Pakistan must be at par the required standards.
He also urged to establish new professional examination centre and suggested a joint logo for such centres that could reflect the durable relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
