Unity anyone?

This letter refers to the article 'State of crises' (April 6, 2023) by Kamila Hayat. The writer argues that if politicians from all sides show greater responsibility, Pakistan will be able to navigate this tumultuous period. But, this is a pretty big ‘if’. Our politicians are known to nurse a grudge like no other, putting settling personal scores above the people, the country and even, in some cases, over what is best for their parties.

Furthermore, the writer’s main point has been evident for quite some time, and yet, the political stakeholders have been reluctant to extend an olive branch to their rivals and have been duly rebuffed when they have. These levels of obstinacy and bull-headedness in the face of so many serious crises are unprecedented, even in our troubled political history.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran