Reaction to SC verdict: MQM-P warns against martial law as ANP fears anarchy

KARACHI: Political parties gave mixed reactions to the Supreme Court (SC) verdict of Tuesday that declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) null and void and ordered that elections in Punjab be conducted on May 14.

Addressing the annual relief programme organised by the Khitmat Khalq Foundation in Hyderabad, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said it is necessary to see what caused such situations that the institutions of Pakistan have turned against each other.

He said judges are giving verdicts against each other, and such a situation has never been witnessed before in Pakistan.

Siddiqui said there is talk of imposing emergency in Pakistan, but if there is no room for emergency in the constitution of Pakistan, then there should never be any talk of emergency.

The MQM-Pakistan is against martial law or emergency, he said. “We saved not only the government but also democracy and we are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for Pakistan and democracy.”

Sindh Awami National Party Information Secretary advocate Bahre Kamal said the institutions had to stay within their constitutional limits. The tense situation between the judiciary and the executive was alarming and it was not in the interest of any institution to interfere in politics, he remarked.

“Interference in parliamentary matters is not in the interest of the country. The impression of division in the supreme institution of justice can lead the country to anarchy,” he said.

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Ali Haider Zaidi, while addressing the Insaf Lawyers Forum and Karachi cabinet at the Insaf House, said the apex court had made a historic decision and it would be written in golden letters. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) thinks that instead of hiring lawyers, it could hire judges to get biased decisions, he said. “I congratulate the lawyers who fought a constitutional battle against rigging in the elections.”

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said the constitution was attacked by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but the lawyer community remained united. “I salute the performance of the lawyers.”

Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui said that after the Supreme Court decision, the imported government wanted to create a constitutional crisis, and it was the responsibility of the lawyers to protect the constitution. “Today, the supremacy of law has been established and the Supreme Court verdict is in accordance with the wishes of 220 million of Pakistan. Now the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to fulfil its constitutional responsibility.”

Commenting on the apex court decision, Sindh Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Secretary General and Grand Democratic Alliance Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim said the country had come out of a constitutional crisis after the SC verdict.

“The GDA welcomes the Supreme Court decision. It is a historic decision which will guarantee the victory of the constitution of Pakistan and the survival of democracy in the country,” he said, adding that this type of decision would restore the trust of the people in the state institutions.

Talking to The News, Jamaat-e-Islami central spokesperson Qaisar Sharif said the party had convened a meeting at Mansoora, Lahore, today at 11am. The session will discuss the political situation of the country and later a press conference will be held to inform the media about the JI’s stance on the apex court decision.

In his statement, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek central leader Muhammad Sarwat Ijaz Qadri said the lack of confidence in apex court decisions can create a constitutional crisis in the country, and the opposition and government should avoid bringing the country to the verge of destruction. If they make constitutional institutions controversial, how Pakistan would make progress, he asked.

He said the country can make progress only by following the constitution, and elections are now the need of the hour so that problems could be solved in a proper manner.

Sindh Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sindh Deputy Secretary Information Maulana Sami ul Haq Swati told The News that the SC decision regarding the holding of elections in Punjab was one-sided. He said his party neither accepts this decision nor martial law.

He said that until a full court bench consisting of the most senior judges of the Supreme Court hears and gives a decision, the current decision has no importance for the JUI-F.

Sindh United Party central president Syed Zain Shah said the SUP welcomes the SC decision. “Today, the apex court has performed its duty with courage and bravely. Het SUP pays tribute to the chief justice for standing firm for the law, constitution and democracy.”

Shah said the court decision would have long-term effects on the strengthening of the constitution and democracy. The government was trying to push the country towards further chaos by rejecting the decision, he remarked.