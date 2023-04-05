PPP appeals to SC to decide reference for justice in Bhutto’s judicial murder case

Sindh Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhuto on his 44th death anniversary on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that 4th April is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, and the family of Shaheed Bhutto and the entire nation are still waiting for justice in the judicial killing of the great leader despite the passage of 44 years.

The minister said: “Was it the fault of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that he laid the foundation of the nuclear programme of the country? Was it the fault of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that he gave a unanimous constitution to the country? Was it the fault of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to bring back 93,000 prisoners of war from Indian prisons in an honourable manner?”

He further asked if it was the fault of Bhutto that he got back 5,000 square miles of land of the country occupied by the enemy country. Memon asked why the judiciary had no time for the reference forwarded by former president Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure in power, and whether the reference pertaining to Bhutto’s judicial killing was not admissible.

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party was ready to accept any decision of the court in this regard. He said that on the 44th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, they appeal to judiciary to take up the reference for hearing and provide justice to the great leader of the nation.

He said Bhutto raised the morale of the broken nation by using his political and diplomatic skills and made national defence invincible. Earlier, addressing workers at a ceremony regarding Bhutto’s death anniversary at the Rawal House in Tando Jam, the provincial information minister said there are two umpires who give every decision in their favour, and the message being given in the country is dangerous.

He said this conspiracy is neither against the PPP nor the PML-N nor the Maulana Fazlur Rehman; it is rather against Pakistan. “Today is the 44th anniversary of Bhutto. On this occasion, the whole population is looking towards the Supreme Court and is waiting for justice.”

Memon remarked that courts are opened at night to pamper Imran Niazi, and the doors of the courts are opened to give him shelter for “his bank robberies, funding from India and Israel and billions in BRT”, but for the leader who gave voice to the labourers and farmers and gave the country its nuclear power and constitution, the court did not have even a day to give justice.

He said this double standard is only for the PPP, as twice the government of Benazir Bhutto was brought down, and Benazir approached the court but did not get justice. He said the doors of justice are closed for the PPP, and Asif Zardari was kept in jail for 11 years without committing any crime, but on the other hand, Imran Niazi gets bail sitting at home.

Some force must help “this deceitful and dishonest” Niazi and there is always some force behind him, and whenever he starts a movement, he should understand that he has the help of some force, he claimed.