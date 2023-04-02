Land dispute claims life

JAMRUD: A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident over a land dispute here on Saturday.
The police sources said that an exchange of firing took place between two rival groups in Kis village over a land dispute.
One Glas Khan was killed while Gul Haider was injured in the firing. The police reached the spot after learning about the firing. The police registered the first information report and started an investigation.
