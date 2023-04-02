Fair, free flour distribution, end to power cuts sought

GHALLANAI: The local leaders of various political parties on Saturday asked the district administration to hand over the flour distribution to secretaries of village councils and urged the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) to end the hours-long loadshedding.

Speaking at a press conference, former lawmaker Nisar Mohmand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district chief Maulana Arif Haqqani, Jamaat-e-Islami district chief Qari Khalilur Rahman, Jehangir Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haq Do Tehreek or give rights movement head Fazal Hadi, Abdul Majeed Khan and others said that the district administration must engage secretaries of village councils in distribution of free flour.

They believed that this modus operandi would pave the way to end the injustices being meted out to the poor people in the prevailing system.

The leaders also came down hard on the Tesco authorities for their failure to honour the pledge made with the people to decrease the electricity loadshedding duration.

They complained that Tesco officials were still observing hours-long loadshedding in Ramazan due to which the people were faced with great hardships during iftar and sahar timings.

The said that over seven and 10 hours power loadshedding was carried out on some feeders, which had disturbed the routine life.

The leaders threatened to launch a strong protest movement from May 1 if the authorities did not take pragmatic steps to resolve the issues of free flour distribution and electricity loadshedding.