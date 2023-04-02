Health facilities at THQ hospitals of Kahuta, Kotli reviewed

Rawalpindi: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has issued orders to take action against the medical superintendents of THQ hospitals of Kahuta and Kotli Sattian for mismanagement, poor sanitation arrangements and patient complaints, says a press release.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir paid surprised visit to the THQ hospitals of Kahuta and Kotli Sattian and review the arrangements. He asked the patients and their families present on the spot about the facilities and the attitude of the doctors and paramedical staff. Dr. Jamal Nasir expressed his anger over the mismanagement in both hospitals and said that surprise visits to government treatment centres are going on across Punjab and hospitals and health centres located in remote areas are also not out of the radar.

He said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is paying special attention to public health and mismanagement and negligence in government treatment centres will not be tolerated and immediate action will be taken in case of complaint.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the elements who neglect to provide treatment in the available resources deserve serious punishment. He said that it is unfortunate that people come to government hospitals in pain and due to mismanagement, their sufferings are increased and such elements do not deserve any leniency. He said that he would personally continue to make unannounced and surprised visits to government treatment centres in every corner of the province and review the arrangements.