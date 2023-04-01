30 SSU commandos complete graduation

KARACHI: The Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC) in Bin Qasim, Gharo, held a passing-out ceremony on Thursday for 30 commandos of the Special Security Unit (SSU), who completed an eight-week counterterrorism course.

Trained by officials of the Special Services Group (Navy), this marks the 11th batch of SSU commandos who have graduated from the NSOTC, with 306 having previously received tactical training from the centre.

The course comprised various modules including unarmed combat for self-defense, close-quarter combat, repelling, basic explosive, tactics and gadgets used in night operations, and the use of modern small weapons. The passing-out ceremony was attended by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed, who praised the tactical training provided to the SSU commandos, stating that it would enhance their operational and professional capabilities.

Commodore SSG (Navy) Jawad Khuwaja, while addressing the personnel, expressed his confidence that the advanced training delivered to the SSU commandos would bring about a positive change in their capabilities to deal with untoward situations. He also commended the professionalism displayed by the SSU commandos, citing their quick response and gallantry performance during the KPO operation as prime evidence of their capabilities.