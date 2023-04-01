PM aide says Suki Kinari power project to bring prosperity to Hazara

MANSEHRA: Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjehan Yusuf on Friday said that the 880 megawatt Suki Kanari hydropower project being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative would bring prosperity to the Hazara Division.

“This is the only hydropower project, which is near completion under the CPEC and addresses energy’s shortfall in the country,” he told reporters.Sardar Yousuf, who led a group of landowners of Balakot tehsil in their meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Ghulam Dastagir, said that the government would ensure that locals were employed on that energy project.

“We will ensure that locals are provided with permanent employment at the dam as they rendered great sacrifices for this project,” he added.The PM’s aide said that Federal Minister for Energy Ghulam Dastagir agreed that the agreement reached between the dam’s authorities and locals, whose lands and houses were acquired for the project, would be implemented in letter and spirit.

“Our government wants to execute such development projects, which could bring revolutionary changes in people’s lives,” Yousuf added.He said that the federal government also inaugurated the country’s biggest electricity gridstation in the Sawan Mera area last month.

“This project, which would link the Dasu hydropower project with the national grid through transmission lines, will also generate mega employment opportunities,” Sardar Yousuf said.The former MNA added that the prime minister had inaugurated the mega development projects during his first visit here after assuming office.

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government deprived people of development and prosperity. However, we will revive the economy and put the country on the way to prosperity,” he maintained.