Residents demand blacktopping of road

MANSEHRA: Residents of various localities on Wednesday demanded the government to blacktop the Bandi Shungli Patian road.

“Because of the highly dilapidated condition of this main artery, accidents have become routine in the area and the government should earmark funds for its blacktopping,” stated Zahir Shah, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office-bearer, while speaking to reporters in Oghi.

Flanked by people of various areas, he said that the PMLN was the only party that could address that issue faced by the locals for a long time.Zahir Shah also demanded PMLN lawmaker Mohammad Sajjad and former MNA Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar to take personal interest and ensure the blacktopping of the artery for better travelling facilities.