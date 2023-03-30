Jirga Hall inaugurated in Tirah

TIRAH: Khyber district administration, with the support of a non-governmental organisation, inaugurated a Jirga Hall in a remote area of Tirah valley on Wednesday.

Tehsildar Tirah Taimur Afridi was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, which was also attended by the head of Community Resilience Activity north (CRA-North) for Khyber Ijaz Durrani, Officer Ziaur Rahman, Monitoring Officer Arshad Saleem and local tribal elders.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Afridi said that there was no place to hold Jirgas to resolve public issues in Tirah, which is why the CRA-North built the Jirga Hall at Bargh Markaz.He said the organisation had carried out several developmental schemes in Tirah valley, imparted training to youths and also worked to promote agriculture in the area.