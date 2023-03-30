SCCI opposes early closure of businesses

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday opposed the government’s decision to shut down the business centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 8:30 pm on the pretext of enforcing the Energy Conservation Plan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq said that it was an unfair practice and would hit hard the business community which was already facing several other problems.

He said the energy conservation plan has not been implemented in Punjab as commercial markets and bazaars remained open there till late at night, which, he felt, reflected the government’s double-standard policy for KP. He feared, if continued to be implemented, the closure of businesses will lead to more problems for the traders and people in general.

Muhammad Ishaq accused the federal government of treating KP unfairly and warned of agitation by the business community if the businesses were closed earlier by force.The SCCI president said he had conveyed the apprehensions of the trader community about the early closure of business premises and commercial hubs to the authorities but not to avail.

Making a case for the late business activities, the SCCI chief said customers during Ramazan mostly prefer night timing for shopping but the authorities concerned have started forcibly shutting down markets and shopping malls and imposing fines on shopkeepers which were lamentable.

Ishaq urged the federal, provincial governments and officials to allow the opening of business premises and commercial hubs till late to help people with shopping.The SCCI chief expressed grave concern over setting up more checkpoints at various locations in the Peshawar Cantonment areas. He said these were irritants that created hurdles to a smooth flow of traffic and customers were facing difficulties in reaching bazaars and shopping markets located in the Cant limits.He urged the government and relevant officials to remove these checkpoints for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and facilitate people.