DHA promises support to PHF

KARACHI: After collaborating with Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has gone a step further to uplift the national sport by joining hands with Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

The efforts to revive hockey were discussed in a meeting at DHA’s Lahore complex which was attended by PHF secretary Haider Hussain, LQ CEO Atif Rana, DHA administrator Brig. Waheed Gul Satti and POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood.

The meeting’s agenda included the preparation for the junior Asia Cup. A new turf has been laid at DHA’s hockey stadium in Lahore. The PHF secretary urged the DHA management to patronise the junior squad by giving it training facilities.

“Such support would help the squad focus on their training and development without financial burden,” Haider said. Brig Gul promised full cooperation to PHF. “DHA is working with PHF for hockey’s promotion and revival. DHA hockey arena is always available for PHF and its national camp,” he said. Brig Gul assured PHF that DHA would provide all possible support and help to PHF.

It is pertinent to mention that DHA Lahore has established a state-of-the-art hockey academy, but it lacks technical assistance. Haider appreciated DHA’s initiative and promised PHF’s full support in making the academy successful.

The PHF secretary thanked DHA administrator Brig Gul for his support at this difficult time for the national game. He said Pakistan is to take part in a number of international events and the federation is passing through financial crisis.

Haider said training the junior team is an important task as Junior Asia Cup is also the qualifying round of the Junior World Cup 2023, which is to be held in the same year. Pakistan did not participate in the last two junior hockey world cups. "This time Pakistan must qualify for Junior Hockey World Cup," he said.