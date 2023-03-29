Three women among five ‘drug peddlers’ held in Malir crackdown

In a crackdown against narcotics dealers, the District Malir police conducted raids in Shah Latif Town, Malir City, and Ibrahim Hyderi and arrested five suspects, including three women, involved in drug peddling.

The first raid was conducted by the Shah Latif police, who seized 240 kilograms of hashish. The police were conducting a routine check at Dhani Bux Goth, Port Qasim, when they spotted a suspicious truck that was signalled to stop. However, the driver of the truck, identified as Aghaullah Gul alias Agha Jan, tried to escape and was chased by the police. The police managed to impound the truck near Port Qasim Chowrangi and recovered 240kgs of hashish from its secret boxes. The truck driver and one of his accomplices managed to escape.

In a separate raid, the Malir City police arrested three women on drug peddling charges. Azizah was arrested near the Government School Garibabad, Malir City, and 1,525 grams of heroin was found on her. Fatima was arrested from Jiaban Mohammad Goth, Malir City, and 700 grams of heroin was seized from her. Naseema was arrested in Garibabad, and 125 grams of heroin was recovered from her possession. The Ibrahim Hyderi police arrested two drug peddlers. Jehanzaib Pathan was arrested from the main road near Jamapalia Ibrahim Hyderi, and 4,400 grams of hashish.