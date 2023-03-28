GCU to launch degree programme in Turkish Language

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Monday announced the launching of a new degree programme in Turkish Language and Literature. Recently, the Department of Translation Studies was also established at GCU.
GCU VC said starting in Fall 2023, the four-year BS programme had been approved by the university's Academic Council and Syndicate. He stressed the importance of research and understanding Turkish culture, saying that it had played a significant role in the lives of Muslims in South Asia.
In addition to the curriculum, Prof Zaidi said, GCU was also planning to sign MoUs with Turkish universities for an exchange programme. This initiative will allow students in the BS programme to visit Turkey and learn Turkish language at their universities. Furthermore, GCU will host faculty and students from Turkey, and professors from Turkish universities will be invited for talks, seminars, and conferences at the department. Prof Zaidi also emphasised GCU's strong tradition of teaching languages and literature, with premier Departments of English, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, and Punjabi. To further strengthen its academic offerings, the university is planning to initiate degree programmes in other regional and global languages. “This BS programme in Turkish Language and Literature will be a significant step towards strengthening the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey,” Prof Zaidi concluded.
LAHORE: Dr Talat Waseem has assumed the charge of Chair of the Department of Surgery and Allied Shalamar Medical and...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din paid surprise visits in different towns here on Monday in...
LAHORE: A seminar “Nutrition: The role of proper diet” was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Social...
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organised an exhibition to highlight the...
LAHORE: Director Coordination, PDMA, Tauqeer Mehmood has said that in the light of the orders of the High Court, "Sans...
LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has signed an MoU with Government College University...