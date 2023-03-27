Agri-decline

Pakistan’s economy depends heavily upon agricultural and related industries. During Covid-19, it was agriculture that saved our country from food shortage and starvation, providing food for the people. However, no political party or government has done anything significant for the development of agriculture. It merits a mention that with increasing costs of production, it is very difficult to compete with neighbouring countries that heavily subsidize their agriculture and provide crucial inputs like fertilizers, electricity and diesel at reduced costs, along with price support. Presently, the farmers of Pakistan are standing in long queues to get urea for their standing crops. Also, investment in agri-research is almost zero. Furthermore, the withdrawal of the electricity subsidy has tremendously escalated the cost of farming operations. Urea shortage when it is needed most is a classic example of bad governance.
Pakistan’s population is increasing every year and the country spends a huge chunk of its foreign exchange on the import of cotton, wheat, edible oils and pulses. It can save its precious foreign exchange by promoting local agriculture. Limited investment in research, poor management, outdated methods and lack of access to key inputs are the leading causes of stagnant agricultural productivity and they must be addressed.
Khan Faraz
Peshawar
