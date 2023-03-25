Lecture on quantum physics arranged

PESHAWAR: The second lecture of the awareness campaign about quantum physics was held at the University of Malakand on Friday, which was attended by faculty and students of the university.

Former vice-chancellor of the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, was the guest speaker. Dr Iftikhar, a physicist, spoke about the importance and the objectives of the campaign. He said the prime objective was to popularize science, especially among the younger generations.

By creating awareness among the youth, the campaign was meant to improve the standards of higher education in the country. He lamented that the standard of higher education was deteriorating in the country instead of showing any improvement.

Dr Iftikhar said that they wanted to motivate intelligent students about research and innovations. He said that during the class, intelligent students cannot focus enough attention on research and innovations. This campaign was aimed at providing research opportunities both in a formal and informal manner to focus more attention on their research activities.