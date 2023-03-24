‘Stability linked to commitment’

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the Muslims of Indo-Pak subcontinent affirmed their commitment to creating an independent homeland under the Two-Nation Theory on 23rd March, 1940.

Addressing a ceremony on Friday, he reminded that the Pakistan Resolution was the first step towards realising the objective set by the visionary of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal, in Muslim League’s annual conference in Allahabad 10 years back. Muslims all over Hindustan formally initiated a struggle for their economic, social and political rights under the motto: “Pakistan Ka Matlab Kya La Ilaha Ilallah”, he said, adding that this slogan gave birth to such a public awakening and consciousness that the British Raj along with the Hindu majority were incapacitated, and within a span of seven short years, the vision of Pakistan materialised.