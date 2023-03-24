UET world ranking improves

LAHORE: In the latest 2023 QS rankings in Engineering and Technology, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has jumped up by 47 places to 279 in the world, compared to 324 last year and 376 the year before.

According to the latest QS ranking data, the UET has improved its subject-wise world rankings considerably compared to 2022: Petroleum Engineering 51-100; Electrical & Electronic Engineering 251-300; Mechanical, Aeronautical, & Manufacturing Engineering 251-300, compared to 301-350 last year; and Chemical Engineering 301-350, compared to 351-400 last year; and Computer Science & Information Systems 401-450.

Accordingly, UET ranks first in the country in Petroleum Engineering; second in Chemical Engineering and Mechanical, Aeronautical, & Manufacturing Engineering; third in Electrical Engineering, and sixth in Computer Science and Information Systems.

“Of all the parameters used for the purpose of ranking, the university received the highest marks in the employer satisfaction category, which shows the quality of teaching and high academic standards at the university,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

“With enhanced close linkages with industry, more and more students are doing industry-sponsored final-year projects that coupled with mandatory internships are helping us produce industry-ready graduates. The university remains the best value for money in the country in undergraduate engineering education and QS ranking data testifies to it,” added the VC.

Dr Sarwar said that the university had also been focussing on high-quality research and publications through competitive research grants. He added that UET’s faculty won a historic high 59 such grants during 2022 through HEC’s National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU), the highest in university’s history; the previous high was 34 in 2018.

In addition, some have won CPEC and Global Challenge Fund (GCF) research grants too. To attract high-quality graduate students as well as increase the percentage of graduate students, UET started offering a tuition-free PhD programme two years ago. This will have the ripple effect of higher quality research and more quality publications. The VC commended faculty and students for raising academic standards in the university.

The UET has also been on the rise in QS Ranking of Asian Universities. Of all the universities ranked each year, the university ranking has improved from 50 percentiles in 2018 to 22 percentiles this year. Dr Sarwar said, “Ours is the only UET in the country that is consistently ranked in QS World and Asian rankings.” Record high number of universities have been considered for ranking by QS this year both in subject and Asian rankings.