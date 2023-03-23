Farmers facing problems due to water supply suspension in Baizai canal

PESHAWAR: The water supply in Baizai irrigation canal of the Katlang Tehsil in rural areas of Mardan district was again suspended on March 19 due to huge damages on RD 74,000, near Peepal village, causing losses to crops, particularly orchards and vegetables in Mardan and Malakand districts.

The farmers complained that every time they needed water for crops, the supply was suspended, mostly due to damages to the underground water supply channel between Palai village of the Malakand district and Peepal village of Mardan.

“The water suspension is likely to bring negative impacts to the crops including wheat, vegetables, fruit orchards and other important yields in the two districts, due to rising temperature and less rainfall. The current damage was quite older, since long time with continuous leakage from the irrigation channel but unfortunately, the Irrigation Department paid no attention to repair it in time, particularly in January and February when irrigation water supply was stopped for desilting,” explained Imtiaz Ali Khan, a farmer, in Katlang.

The farmers complained of low water level in the water canal from February 27 till March 19 after so-called desiltation that suffered the crops, fearing that water suspension will now pose a serious threat to their crops amid rising temperatures.

Imtiaz Ali complained that in the last four years, water in the Baizai irrigation canal had been suspended due to damages mostly between April and July when the crops usually required more water.

The farmers accused the Irrigation Department of making no effort to resolve this long-standing issue.“Unfortunately the department hasn’t taken any concrete step in the last four years to overcome this major issue. Whenever something happens, the high-ups approach the ill-equipped, resourceless and in-experienced lower staff to resolve problems and restore water supply to farmers,” Imtiaz Ali said.

He complained that every year the Irrigation Department is issued a huge fund for the desilting of water canals but unfortunately on the ground no work is done. “During 2023 only 30-40 per cent desiltation of the irrigation canal was done in the Baizai irrigation canal, while the rest of the canal was left uncleaned. The data on suspension of irrigation water in Baizai reveals that during the months of April, May, June, July in 2022, the water supply was suspended seven times for over 30 days due to damages/leakages in Baizai irrigation canal,” the farmer recalled.

The farmers demanded the caretaker chief minister and irrigation minister to take note of their suffering and make it mandatory for SDO and sub-engineer of Baizai irrigation canal to ensure their presence in their offices and conduct field visits to solve genuine problems of the farmers.

According to the farmers, there are 15 sanctioned positions of baildaar for Baizai irrigation scheme Katlang office, but presently only six local staff members are performing their duties, that too occasionally.