Funeral prayers offered for martyred cop

The funeral prayers of Police Constable Irfan, who was martyred in firing by suspects riding a motorcycle in the Shershah area on Tuesday night, were offered at the Police Headquarters in Garden on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old constable was conducting a routine checking at Ghulaman-e-Abbas Chowk when he and ASI Mukhtiar, who was injured in the incident, saw suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. However, the suspects opened fire, which was returned. During the shootout, Irfan and Mukhtiar suffered injuries. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Irfan was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries. He suffered bullet wounds to his chest. The 47-year-old Mukhtiar is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

On the occasion, a special police team saluted the martyr and laid wreaths. Karachi’s Additional IG Javed Alam Odho and other senior police officers expressed sympathy and offered condolences to the relatives of the martyr and paid homage to the slain cop.