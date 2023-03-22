Contractor of Peshawar BRT submitted fake bank guarantee: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI federal minister Faisal Vawda has revealed that the contractor of the Peshawar BRT had submitted a fake foreign bank guarantee.

Talking to Geo News programme Capital Talk hosted by Hamid Mir, he called for probing the bank guarantee and said the problem would be solved. “However, they are all incompetent and useless,” he added, without elaborating.

Faisal Vawda said that Imran Khan had been repeatedly informed that the BRT had a design problem but the problem was corruption.

“Those who are giving advice to Imran Khan are pushing him to a blind alley.”