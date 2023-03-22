CS orders evening flour distribution shift for workers

LAHORE: The Chief Secretary Punjab on Tuesday remained in the field to monitor the provision of free flour and visited flour points established in Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal. In his whirlwind tour, Chief Secretary reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in Manga Mandi, Jhambar, Renala Khurd, Jinnah Stadium Okara, Sahiwal Stadium and issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.

He directed that keeping in view the rush, the number of counters at flour points be increased as much as possible and the evening shift also be started for the convenience of the working people. The Chief Secretary expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities at Jhambar flour point and directed the Deputy Commissioner Kasur to improve the arrangements immediately. He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package is to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at flour points. He ordered that the process of provision of flour be completed in minimum time to avoid rush.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the arrangements at the flour point established at Jinnah Stadium, Okara and said that the arrangements should be improved at all points. He also issued instructions regarding keeping a complete record of distribution of flour bags. He said that more than 2.5 million flour bags have been distributed across the province so far. He said that citizens should show discipline in case of rush. Chief Secretary also assigned the administrative secretaries of the departments the task of monitoring the distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package.

Presiding over a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries’ Committee in the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary asked the secretaries of the departments to pay visits to districts and send reports regularly. While issuing instructions to all the departments to start paperless working, the Chief Secretary said that the use of IT is inevitable to improve the governance and performance of departments. He said that the e-procurement system is being introduced to ensure transparency.