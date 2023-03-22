Nasir urges PFF NC to appoint foreign coach

KARACHI: Pakistan football team former assistant coach Nasir Ismail on Tuesday urged the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee that it should hire a foreign coach if it wants its national men’s team to deliver in the coming international events.

“If we are to deliver in the SAFF Cup and World Cup Qualifiers then NC should hire the services of a foreign coach,” Nasir told The News on Tuesday.

“NC can pick from a pool of former Pakistan coaches Zavisa Milosavljevic, Salman Sharida and Mohammed Shamlan as all these three have served Pakistan and know exactly the culture and even the quality of players here,” Nasir said. He also suggested that the Pakistan team current head coach Shehzad Anwar should be appointed as Director Technical.

“I think being a technical person Shehzad should be appointed as Director Technical. I am not against Shehzad as he has done several coaching courses with me but he has been unable to produce results and it's time to go for a foreign coach,” Nasir said.

Nasir said that the current men’s team got every kind of facilities and it should have beaten Maldives in Tuesday’s game.

“I think Pakistan should have beaten Maldives today. The head coach and the entire team have enjoyed top facilities which were never enjoyed by any team in Pakistan’s football history but the team is not producing results which is disappointing,” Nasir said.

Nasir also objected over the way foreign-based footballers are being given without them attending the national camp.

“How can foreign-based players adjust when they arrive just one day before an international game? I think in future if they are not able to join the camp ten days before an event or a match then they should not be considered for national duty,” Nasir said.

He said that in order to pull off results in international matches the management also needs experienced players.

“I wonder why experienced players are not there in the side. I think they should be given the chance subject to their top fitness. Former Pakistan captain Saddam Hussain also should be tried as the team will need some experience for the SAFF Cup and World Cup Qualifiers,” said Nasir, also an AFC License A coach. “Look, some good players like Arsalan, Saeed and Ali Agha have been ignored and so was experienced Mohammad Riaz,” Nasir was quick to add.

Nasir also appreciated the decision of the authorities to hand the captaincy band to goalkeeper Saqib Hanif for the match against Maldives.

“I think Saqib deserved to serve as captain as he has been associated with Pakistan team for long and I appreciate the decision to appoint him as a captain,” Nasir said.