Pakistan Sports Festival concludes

JAMRUD: Like several other areas, Pakistan Sports Festival came to an end at Jamrud Sports Complex on Monday.

The festival started on February 1 under the aegis of the district administration and security forces in Dir, Chitral and tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber.It concluded after 50 days at various districts on Monday.

The closing ceremony was held at Jamrud Sports Complex wherein Inspector General Frontier Corps-North Maj-Gen Noor Wali Khan was the chief guest. On the occasion, athletes performed a march past while children performed various tableaus including gymnastics and tug-of-war.

Local artistes also performed traditional Khattak, Mehsud and Chitrali dances.In the festival, 9375 players from schools, madaris and colleges in 971 teams participated in various sports events, including cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, badminton, cycling, etc.

A large number of youth, local elders, civil and military officials and other guests attended the closing ceremony in the Khyber district. The IGFC-North distributed prizes and trophies to the best teams and players.

The festival helped promote sports and healthy competitions among the youths of the tribal districts. It provided an opportunity for young players from different parts of the region to come together, showcase their skills and compete in a friendly environment.