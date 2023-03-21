KP to set up 7,600 points for free flour distribution

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal on Monday directed the officials concerned to deliver benefits of the provincial government’s Ramazan relief package to deserving people.

He gave the instruction while presiding over a meeting on free flour for the deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan. Relevant administrative secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, officials of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Utility Stores Corporation participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said the administration of all districts should provide adequate facilities and seating arrangements to those who come to get flour, especially senior citizens and women.

The chief secretary said that by using technology in the process of distribution of flour, the poor would be able to get relief packages with ease in a transparent manner. The meeting was apprised that free flour would be distributed to more than 5.7 million households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered with the BISP.

In total, more than 36.8 million people will benefit from the relief package, which is 91 percent of the total population of the province. Under the package, each deserving registered household will receive once three flour bags of 10kg each.