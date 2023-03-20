Unregistered motorbikes to be banned

PESHAWAR: Traffic police are going to ban tens of thousands of unregistered motorbikes in the provincial capital which are being used in most of the crimes.
The traffic police have decided to ban all the unregistered and without number plate motorbikes in the provincial capital to improve law and order.
The chief traffic officer, Qamar Hayat, on Sunday held meetings with the motorbike bargain dealers and others regarding the ban. He said meetings would also be held with government departments and the excise department to ensure a ban on unregistered bikes.
