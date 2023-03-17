Mass wedding in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A total of 16 deserving couples tied the knot at a mass wedding arranged by philanthropists here at Banda Mullah Khan on Thursday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader Liaqat Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion.

A local social worker, Noorul Ameen, and his companions bore the expenses incurred on the mass wedding. He thanked the philanthropists from the Mullah Khan Union Council for extending a helping hand to him in arranging the marriages of the 16 couples who were poor and could not afford the expenses.

Liaqat Khattak said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in its four years rule caused a grave loss to the economy of the country.

“The agreements that the PTI government inked with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] created a financial crisis and took a great number of people below the poverty line,” said the JUIF leader who is the brother of Pervez Khattak, the KP chief for the PTI and served as a chief minister from 2013 to 2018 and later as a defence minister from 2018 to 2022.