Mass wedding in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A total of 16 deserving couples tied the knot at a mass wedding arranged by philanthropists here at Banda Mullah Khan on Thursday.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader Liaqat Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion.
A local social worker, Noorul Ameen, and his companions bore the expenses incurred on the mass wedding. He thanked the philanthropists from the Mullah Khan Union Council for extending a helping hand to him in arranging the marriages of the 16 couples who were poor and could not afford the expenses.
Liaqat Khattak said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in its four years rule caused a grave loss to the economy of the country.
“The agreements that the PTI government inked with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] created a financial crisis and took a great number of people below the poverty line,” said the JUIF leader who is the brother of Pervez Khattak, the KP chief for the PTI and served as a chief minister from 2013 to 2018 and later as a defence minister from 2018 to 2022.
TIMERGARA: Senior officials of Lower Dir district on Thursday inspected the ongoing process of land distribution...
LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency will conduct a weak-long awareness campaign to celebrate World Water Day on March...
LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said that the use of modern technology in health sector is the...
SUKKUR: The long march of Sindh United Party against digital census left Dhabeji, Sukkur, and reach Karachi on March...
MARDAN: An agreement was signed with health and educational institutions for special concessions and discounts for the...
HARIPUR: The flour mill owners have resumed their routine business and called off strike following a meeting with...