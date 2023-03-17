Face the music

The arrest warrant against Imran Khan has exposed the weaknesses and double standards of our law-enforcement agencies. While Imran was in power, he used these very same agencies against his opponents, but none of them ran and hid behind their workers as he is doing. If Imran truly is the champion of justice that he claims to be, he will obey the orders of the court and surrender himself to the authorities. Hiding and evading justice will damage his brand of politics.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu