Face the music

The arrest warrant against Imran Khan has exposed the weaknesses and double standards of our law-enforcement agencies. While Imran was in power, he used these very same agencies against his opponents, but none of them ran and hid behind their workers as he is doing. If Imran truly is the champion of justice that he claims to be, he will obey the orders of the court and surrender himself to the authorities. Hiding and evading justice will damage his brand of politics.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
I believe that the tourism industry in our country is not receiving the attention and support it deserves. Tourism has...
As Ramazan approaches, people are bracing themselves for the inevitable rise in the prices of food. This year, the...
Wealthier Muslim countries, such as the UAE, offer price discounts during Ramazan to prevent any financial burden for...
Political turmoil has had a tremendous influence on Pakistan, notably in terms of the country’s economic progress....
The nation is so captivated by the drama in Zaman Park that many might have failed to notice that the price of petrol...
The tit for tat allegations and acrimonious press briefings and statements only exacerbate an already volatile...