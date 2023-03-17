Farmers body seeks Pak Army’s role in reviving farm sector

LAHORE: Farmers of Pakistan have requested Pakistan Army to come forward and play their role to revive agriculture sector, said Pakistan Kissan Ittihad (PKI) here the other day.

President of Pakistan Kissan Ittihad (PKI) Khalid Mehmood Khokar observed that armies of China, Korea and Israel helped great in transforming agri landscape by bringing uncultivated lands under crops and livestock production. Pakistan Army is already helping farming communities in Balochistan, especially Mirani Dam Command area development is one of the good example.

In this perspective, he said, PKI on behalf of farmers of Pakistan requests Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asif Munir to call a consultative meeting with farmers for their confidence building, like he holds a meeting with businessmen of the country to discuss about the economic situation of the country. “I believe that Pakistan economic growth’s tipping point is revival of agriculture. Like China, Netherlands, Brazil, Israel and India industrial sector growth will only come through agriculture, agriculture and agriculture,” Khokar said.

Highlighting poor state of agriculture in the country, he said Pakistan’s economy largely depends upon agriculture or agro industry. Out of its $31 billion exports, $24 billion are earned from agriculture or goods manufactured by agriculture-based industries. During Covid 19, it was agriculture with the grace of almighty Allah that saved our countrymen from food shortage and hunger, while all other sectors were closed only agriculture sector played its vital role for the provision of food to the people of Pakistan. Not only had this, after atomic explosions, agriculture protected people of Pakistan.

Unfortunately, PKI chief added, regardless of any political party no government has done any significant for the development of agriculture. With increasing cost of production, it is very difficult to compete with neighbouring countries which subsidised their agriculture, in fertilizers, electricity, diesel etc. and support their prices as well.

Presently, he noted, farmers of Pakistan are standing in long queues to get urea for their standing Rabi crops. Cotton sowing has started in Sindh and Punjab. Two fertilizer plants are closed since Jan 1st 2023. Ministry of Petroleum should immediately provide gas to the closed unites so that farmers can get urea on affordable price. Country may face 700mt urea shortage this year.

Total consumption of urea is around 6.8 million tons, these two plants can contribute around 650mt urea during the period March 15 to Dec 31st. Investment in agri research is almost zero, cotton and other crops research scientists are struggling for the reimbursement of last 9 months pay and pensions, Khokar maintained.

The withdrawal of subsidy on electricity has tremendously escalated the cost of farming operations. Urea shortage at the time of its high consumption time is a classic example of bad governance. Pakistan erodes its foreign exchange of around $12 billion on import of cotton ($4 billion), Wheat ($3 billion), edible oils ($4.5 billion) and pulses ($0.5 billion).

Pakistan can save its precious foreign exchange by promoting local agriculture, he said. Every year population of Pakistan is increasing equal to New Zealand’s total population. Limited investment on research on producing quality seeds and imbalance use of fertilizers are the major reasons of stagnant agricultural productivity, non-conducive policies of the government necessitate to import food and fiber commodities.

On the other hand, around 18 million acres of land can be brought under cultivation to ensure food security of the country. This untapped potential can add around $34 billion in GDP, he concluded.