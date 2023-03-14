Altaf loses £10m UK properties case to MQM-P

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain while speaking to journalists outside the court trial in London, UK. — Provided by the author

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has lost around £10 million London properties case to MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) after a legal battle at the UK High Court.

IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque represented MQM-P in the UK court. Insolvency and Companies Judge Clive Jones, sitting as a High Court Judge in the High Court of Justice Business and Property Court of England and Wales, has ruled that the MQM-P is the real MQM and its members are the true beneficiaries of the trusts that control London’s properties which are currently under the control of Altaf Hussain.

The judge ruled that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had resigned from the party after his August 2016 speech.

Geo News has received a copy of the judgment which shows that ICC Judge Jones has ruled that the lawyer acting for Syed Aminul Haque of MQM-P has established that the MQM’s April 2016 Constitution was adopted and “it has not been established that the 2015 Constitution was adopted and on the balance of probability it was not.”

ICC Judge Jones said in his judgment: “As on 23 August 2016 Mr Altaf Hussain stood down from any role in or involvement with MQM-P. Whether temporarily or permanently that did not alter before his expulsion from MQM-P when he formed a new association operating from London.”

The MQM-P and Syed Aminul Haque were represented by Barrister Nazar Mohammad and Hussain and his colleagues were represented by Richard Blake KC.