MQM-P chief calls for two economic zones in Pakistan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that there is an urgent need to create two economic zones in Pakistan, the northern zone to meet the national needs and the other southern zone to meet the export targets.

He said that they are preparing a policy for the development of the export industry and the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry should give us suggestions which will be conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing an event organised by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Siddiqui said that the first agreement was signed with China in 1998 to revive the steel mills, but unfortunately the economy was not a priority of the government.

He said the MQM-Pakistan was struggling with the quota system. He added that people were against the quota system, and to implement merit in its true spirit, the appointment of decision-makers on merit should be primarily on merit itself. He said all citizens should be treated equally, Karachi was an economic hub on which the whole country was running, and the government must resolve the problems being faced by the people and business community of the city.