Customs officials, traders discuss issues

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials and traders held a meeting at the Torkham border and discussed various trade-related issues, official sources said on Monday.
Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Rizwan, Additional Director Transit Athar, Col Bilal Yousaf, general manager, National Logistics Cell Col (r) Aziz, Col Sattar, federal deputy secretary of trade and commerce Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Additional Collector Ashfaq Ahmad, additional secretary foreign security wing Muhammad Tariq, Home Department coordinator Kalimullah Khan, additional secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed trade-related issues with Afghanistan. The Customs officials said they would remove the hurdles to increase export via the Torkham border. They said that the slow clearance process and traffic issues were the main causes that had to be addressed.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday remanded a case against federal minister Shazia Marri seeking her...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister KP on Finance, Power and Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Monday visited...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecom on Monday expressed concern...
After Sri Lanka’s default and the Ukraine crisis, it has become difficult to find dollars to pay for expensive oil,...
ISLAMABAD: The federal health authorities have decided to advertise the post of Executive Director, National Institute...
LAHORE: Another FIR was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders...