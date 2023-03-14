Customs officials, traders discuss issues

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials and traders held a meeting at the Torkham border and discussed various trade-related issues, official sources said on Monday.

Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Rizwan, Additional Director Transit Athar, Col Bilal Yousaf, general manager, National Logistics Cell Col (r) Aziz, Col Sattar, federal deputy secretary of trade and commerce Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Additional Collector Ashfaq Ahmad, additional secretary foreign security wing Muhammad Tariq, Home Department coordinator Kalimullah Khan, additional secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed trade-related issues with Afghanistan. The Customs officials said they would remove the hurdles to increase export via the Torkham border. They said that the slow clearance process and traffic issues were the main causes that had to be addressed.