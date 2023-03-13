PMLN ready to go to people: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullh said on Sunday that being a popular party, PMLN is always ready to go to the people and the politics of ‘fitna Khan’ will be eliminated through the power of the vote.

He said that the PMLN Parliamentary Board will start issuing tickets to suitable candidates in Punjab for the provincial election from March 15. PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan directed all divisional and district organisations of the party to ensure active interaction with the public.

He said that all regional organisations should ensure the submission of nomination papers of the best, most competent and people-friendly candidates in provincial constituencies. He said that candidates aspiring for party tickets should submit their applications to the party office. He asked all regional organizations to make public communication campaigns more active.