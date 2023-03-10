PTI stages rally against inflation

HARIPUR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf local chapter on Thursday took out an anti-price-hike rally on Thursday.

Led by former MNA and central leader of PTI Omar Ayub Khan, and divisional General Secretary PTI and former provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan, the party workers gathered at the Mochi Bazaar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders said that the so-called politically mature politicians of PDM had failed to deliver.

“The have destroyed the country economically,” he said.

They added that the inflation of daily use and kitchen items, unbearable electricity and gas tariffs, depreciation of Pakistani currency against dollar have made the life of

the common man and salaried class so difficult that they were facing starvation-like situations as they were unable to run their kitchens.

The speakers held Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari responsible for the economic meltdown in the country and added that they were brought to power to clean their slate of corruption charges they had been facing.

The speakers also condemned the delay in holding of elections in the country and added that the ruling coalition was dragging its feet as it was aware of the public response to their anti-people policies.