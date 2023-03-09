PTI worker not killed in custody: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal on Wednesday and claimed that he was not killed in police custody.
According to a spokesperson for the government, the CM ordered an investigation into the incident and brought all those books responsible for the episode. He said the videos posted by Imran Khan were old and made during the PTI ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ when the deceased was arrested by the police.
Naqvi said that safe city cameras had captured a private vehicle bringing Ali Bilal to a hospital and that a search for the vehicle and those sitting in it was underway. He said that the matter could only be concluded after a post-mortem and the safe city report were received.
The caretaker CM said that 11 police officials including two DSPs and an SHO were injured during the day’s events and claimed that the PTI workers had come armed with sticks and stones. He said DSPs of Sabzazar and Township, and SHO Hanjarwal, constables Irfan, Nadeem, Bilal, Waqar, Abdul Sattar, Ali Ismat, Sikandar, and Ali Hamza were among the injured personnel.
