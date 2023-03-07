Efforts being made to promote provincial harmony: Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the provincial government continued the all-out effort to promote harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance in society by celebrating days of regional cultures.

The celebration of Saraiki Culture Day is an excellent example of the government's efforts to acknowledge and honour the vibrant regional cultures of Punjab. Punjab, known for its rich cultural diversity, proudly boasts the Saraiki culture as one of its most beautiful and unique.

On the occasion of Saraiki Culture Day, caretaker chief minister extended his warmest greetings to the residents of the Saraiki areas. He highlighted the Ajrak, an emblematic symbol of Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity, and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language that truly captivates the heart.

The chief minister praised the people of the Saraiki areas, commending their kind, loving and caring nature, and recognising their bravery and hard work as the core values of their culture. He also acknowledged the immense contribution of the region's intellectuals and poets, who are an asset to Punjab and Pakistan.

Celebrating regional culture days, the chief minister emphasised, serves as a reminder of the customs and traditions of different regions, fostering awareness and sensitivity towards cultural diversity, he concluded.

CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN BALOCHISTAN BLAST: Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Balochistan Constabulary personnel in an explosion and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, adding that he pays tribute to the personnel who attained the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty. Terrorists are a burden on the land and we will eradicate them with the power of unity, he concluded.

QAVI KHAN: Caretaker chief minister has expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary actor Qavi Khan.

In his condolence message, the CM conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and remarked that Qavi Khan's death brought an end to an era of acting. Qavi Khan revolutionised TV dramas with his versatile acting style and his fans still reminisce about his iconic performances.

The CM also acknowledged Qavi Khan's remarkable contribution to the promotion of art and culture and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this loss.

SEEKS REPORT: Caretaker chief minister sought a report from RPO DG Khan about the rape and murder of a child in Muzaffargarh and directed that strict action be taken against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law. Provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family, he added and noted that the perpetrators did not deserve any leniency. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice. In the meantime, the police have registered a case and arrested two suspects.