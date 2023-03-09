Policeman, accomplices arrested for kidnapping car showroom owner

In a major breakthrough, the Korangi police on Wednesday arrested a policeman and his two accomplices for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a car showroom owner in Korangi’s Darul Salam Society.

The victim, Shehbaz, was kidnapped on Tuesday, and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs2 million for his release.

The police acted swiftly and were able to rescue Shehbaz from his captors. The arrested policeman was identified as Sohail Hassan, who was posted at the Sukkan police station, while Bilal is a Police Qaumi Razakar, and Shahzad is a private person.

The kidnappers had allegedly kept Shehbaz in different areas of Malir and had applied electric current to torture him. They also withdrew money from his ATM card.

According to District Korangi SSP Sajid Sadozai, the suspects changed three places to collect the ransom, and finalised the deal with the victim’s family at Rs300,000.

The police were able to arrest them by making a strategic move. The police also recovered weapons and two vehicles during the raid. The police have registered a case against the suspects while an investigation is under way.