Jirga to select site for Waziristan headquarters

WANA: The elders on Tuesday constituted a jirga of elected public representatives and elders to select a suitable site for the headquarters of Upper South Waziristan district.

The elders nominated Senator Dost Muhammad, Members National Assembly Jamaluddin, Alamgir Mahsud, Saifur Rahman, former lawmaker Hafiz Assamuddin, Ladha Tehsil Chairman Taj Malook and others, who would discuss the matter with all the stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the issue.

A press conference was held in which Senator Dost Muhammad and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Saeed Anwar announced the decision of the jirga.

The jirga led by Senator Dost Muhammad also met Upper South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan and apprised him of the decision.